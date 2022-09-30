Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,842 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $6,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Altria Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,144,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,603,000 after acquiring an additional 16,625 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 261,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,370,000 after acquiring an additional 28,712 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Altria Group by 5,774.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 456,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,628,000 after acquiring an additional 448,611 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 626 Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $254,000. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MO stock opened at $41.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.61 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.16.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 387.63%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MO. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

