5,972 Shares in Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) Bought by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Epsilon Energy by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 714,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 74,550 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Epsilon Energy by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 8,277 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Epsilon Energy by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 39,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Epsilon Energy by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 6,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Epsilon Energy by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 67,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 27,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

Epsilon Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ EPSN opened at $6.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.85 million, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.58. Epsilon Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $7.99.

Epsilon Energy Dividend Announcement

Epsilon Energy ( NASDAQ:EPSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Epsilon Energy had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 42.69%. The business had revenue of $19.90 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Epsilon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.36%.

Epsilon Energy Profile

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of oil and gas reserves in the United States. It operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. The Company has natural gas production in the Marcellus in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas production in the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

