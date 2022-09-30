Dorsey Wright & Associates Invests $36,000 in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY)

Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNTY. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in Unity Bancorp by 2.7% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 791,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,143,000 after purchasing an additional 21,047 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 64,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 18,702 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Unity Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Unity Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Unity Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Unity Bancorp Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of UNTY stock opened at $25.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.27 million, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.03. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $31.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.83.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $24.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.79 million. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 38.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unity Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.39%.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.