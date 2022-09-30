802 Shares in Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) Purchased by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Greene County Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $346,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 135.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000.

Get Greene County Bancorp alerts:

Greene County Bancorp Price Performance

GCBC opened at $60.50 on Friday. Greene County Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.01 and a fifty-two week high of $61.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.38 and a 200-day moving average of $50.91. The company has a market capitalization of $514.86 million, a PE ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.27.

Greene County Bancorp Increases Dividend

Greene County Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GCBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.13 million for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 37.03%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from Greene County Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Greene County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.02%.

Greene County Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Greene County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greene County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.