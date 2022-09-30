Wealthfront Advisers LLC Raises Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $8,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Research & Management Co. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 1,288.9% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AEP shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.43.

American Electric Power Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $89.07 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.22 and a 52-week high of $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.93.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.30%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

