Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Has $307,000 Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 934 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned about 1.67% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 3,884 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 95,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 14,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,474,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMT opened at $22.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.19. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.96 and a 1-year high of $26.22.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.033 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.