Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Reduces Holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned approximately 1.18% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 30.9% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 18,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 4,301 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 38.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 15,461 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 46.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BSMR opened at $22.76 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares has a 52-week low of $22.76 and a 52-week high of $25.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.74.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

