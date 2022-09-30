Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Has $568,000 Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 6,868.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,305,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $83,253,000 after buying an additional 1,286,795 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 20.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,298,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $504,599,000 after buying an additional 1,252,192 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,208,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $701,355,000 after purchasing an additional 822,589 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 160.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 404,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,782,000 after purchasing an additional 249,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 408,074 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,092,000 after purchasing an additional 219,222 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

National Fuel Gas stock opened at $62.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.68. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $52.38 and a 1 year high of $75.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.16 and a 200-day moving average of $69.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.07. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $502.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.68 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on NFG shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “assumes” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, National Fuel Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.67.

About National Fuel Gas

(Get Rating)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Recommended Stories

