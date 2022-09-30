Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Has $817,000 Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regent Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 15,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Price Performance

NYSE DUK opened at $95.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.35. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $94.95 and a 52 week high of $116.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.69.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DUK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.90.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,143.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $45,596.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,657 shares in the company, valued at $12,487,494.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $76,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,957 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,143.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,404 shares of company stock valued at $811,817. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

