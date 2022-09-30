Dorsey Wright & Associates Makes New Investment in SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI)

Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SEACOR Marine by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 423,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of SEACOR Marine by 59.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEACOR Marine by 7.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of SEACOR Marine by 5.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 56,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SEACOR Marine by 5.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. 54.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SEACOR Marine alerts:

SEACOR Marine Price Performance

SMHI stock opened at $5.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.02. SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $9.78.

SEACOR Marine Profile

SEACOR Marine ( NYSE:SMHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter. SEACOR Marine had a negative net margin of 29.09% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $54.02 million during the quarter.

(Get Rating)

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. Its offshore support and specialty vessels deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations, including wind farms; handle anchors and mooring equipment required to tether rigs to the seabed; assist in placing them on location and moving them between regions; provide construction, well work-over, maintenance, and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection, and repair, as well as offer accommodations for technicians and specialists, safety support, and emergency response services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SEACOR Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEACOR Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.