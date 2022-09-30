Dorsey Wright & Associates Takes Position in Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS)

Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stratus Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $420,000. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of Stratus Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $582,000. Satovsky Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stratus Properties in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Stratus Properties by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,199,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,872,000 after buying an additional 71,424 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Stratus Properties in the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors own 50.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stratus Properties stock opened at $23.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.83 and a 200 day moving average of $36.04. Stratus Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.96 and a fifty-two week high of $46.44.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $4.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Stratus Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

In related news, Director Laurie L. Dotter acquired 2,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.28 per share, with a total value of $86,873.76. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,668.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director James Leslie sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total transaction of $270,525.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,588,126.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Laurie L. Dotter bought 2,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.28 per share, for a total transaction of $86,873.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,668.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, and sale of commercial, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties primarily in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations.

