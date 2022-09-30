Dorsey Wright & Associates Purchases New Stake in John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB)

Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in John Marshall Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.81% of the company’s stock.

Get John Marshall Bancorp alerts:

John Marshall Bancorp Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ JMSB opened at $25.09 on Friday. John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $18.15 and a one year high of $29.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

John Marshall Bancorp Company Profile

John Marshall Bancorp ( NASDAQ:JMSB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.42 million for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for John Marshall Bank that provides banking products and financial services. The company accepts checking, demand, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, construction and development, commercial term, mortgage, commercial real estate, industrial other commercial lines of credit; debit and credit cards; and treasury and cash management, investment, business and personal insurance, remote deposit capture, deposit sweep and online and mobile banking services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for John Marshall Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Marshall Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.