Byrne Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Byrne Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,474 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PATK. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Patrick Industries by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,691,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $222,602,000 after purchasing an additional 201,274 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Patrick Industries by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,627,903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,163,000 after purchasing an additional 97,558 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Patrick Industries by 1,065.2% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 92,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after purchasing an additional 84,277 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank raised its stake in Patrick Industries by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 125,412 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 45,938 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Patrick Industries by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 191,227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,532,000 after purchasing an additional 43,901 shares during the period. 89.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Patrick Industries

In related news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total transaction of $1,268,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 131,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,354,760.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Patrick Industries Stock Performance

PATK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Patrick Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Patrick Industries from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Patrick Industries from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Patrick Industries in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Patrick Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.20.

NASDAQ PATK opened at $44.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.75. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.31 and a fifty-two week high of $88.79.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $1.89. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 45.44% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Patrick Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Patrick Industries Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products.

