Dorsey Wright & Associates Acquires New Holdings in OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK)

Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OPBK. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in OP Bancorp by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 739,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,442,000 after buying an additional 76,439 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in OP Bancorp by 126,167.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 73,177 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in OP Bancorp by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 365,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 71,449 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in OP Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $946,000. Finally, Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in OP Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Institutional investors own 50.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at OP Bancorp

In related news, Director Brian Choi acquired 5,000 shares of OP Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.65 per share, with a total value of $58,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,068,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,451,077.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 42,281 shares of company stock valued at $515,553 in the last quarter. 22.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OP Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OPBK opened at $11.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $169.82 million, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.06. OP Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.17 and a fifty-two week high of $14.86.

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $24.44 million for the quarter. OP Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 36.33%. Research analysts predict that OP Bancorp will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

OP Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from OP Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. OP Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of OP Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

About OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice.

See Also

