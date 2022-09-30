Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Shares Sold by Byrne Asset Management LLC

Byrne Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northwest Pipe were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Northwest Pipe during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Northwest Pipe during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Pipe during the first quarter valued at $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Northwest Pipe by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Northwest Pipe by 13.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Northwest Pipe Stock Down 0.8 %
NWPX stock opened at $27.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Northwest Pipe has a 1-year low of $23.11 and a 1-year high of $34.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.82. The firm has a market cap of $276.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.76.
About Northwest Pipe
Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies water related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter, high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.
