Byrne Asset Management LLC Has $100,000 Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Byrne Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,723,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,812,692,000 after purchasing an additional 196,216 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,059,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,978,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,145 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,098,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,269,852,000 after acquiring an additional 82,188 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,867,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $691,912,000 after acquiring an additional 193,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,352,733 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $241,990,000 after acquiring an additional 161,248 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CDW Price Performance
NASDAQ:CDW opened at $158.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $174.54 and a 200 day moving average of $170.45. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $152.15 and a 52-week high of $208.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.13.
CDW Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.21%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CDW in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.00.
CDW Company Profile
CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.
