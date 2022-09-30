Byrne Asset Management LLC Has $71,000 Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Byrne Asset Management LLC decreased its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,833.3% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $29,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 122.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 1.2 %

HCA stock opened at $187.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $206.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.28. The company has a market cap of $53.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.72. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.47 and a twelve month high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.54. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 833.68% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.77%.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In other news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan purchased 325 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $198.66 per share, for a total transaction of $64,564.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 89,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,747,688.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $192.00 to $230.00 in a report on Sunday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.14.

About HCA Healthcare

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

