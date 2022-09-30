Byrne Asset Management LLC Sells 1,230 Shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Byrne Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cassava Sciences were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 484.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 5.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 13.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. 24.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cassava Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SAVA opened at $43.07 on Friday. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.84 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.43 and its 200-day moving average is $27.27.

Insider Activity at Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences ( NASDAQ:SAVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Analysts expect that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sanford Robertson acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.69 per share, with a total value of $2,069,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,024,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,202,387.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cassava Sciences news, CFO Eric Schoen purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,875.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sanford Robertson purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,069,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,024,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,202,387.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 141,159 shares of company stock valued at $3,040,198. 10.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SAVA. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Cassava Sciences from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Stories

