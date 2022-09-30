Byrne Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)

Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) by 151.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,100 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in National CineMedia were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in National CineMedia by 219.6% during the 2nd quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 245,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 168,413 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 168.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,017,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 638,641 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 263,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in National CineMedia by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 84,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 22,363 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in National CineMedia by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,255,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 35,491 shares during the period.

National CineMedia Stock Down 10.0 %

Shares of NCMI stock opened at $0.70 on Friday. National CineMedia, Inc. has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $3.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.55.

National CineMedia Dividend Announcement

National CineMedia ( NASDAQ:NCMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $67.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 379.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.26%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is currently -30.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NCMI. StockNews.com lowered National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on National CineMedia from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other National CineMedia news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 4,516,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total value of $4,065,201.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,932,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,639,143.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 4,516,890 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total transaction of $4,065,201.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,932,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,639,143.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 31,536 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total value of $56,134.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,976.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,551,653 shares of company stock valued at $4,123,828 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

