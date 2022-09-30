Byrne Asset Management LLC Sells 1,450 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Byrne Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 678,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,155,000 after purchasing an additional 22,081 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 48.2% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 68,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 22,382 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 41.5% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 41.6% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 7,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth $212,000. 30.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $8.08 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $27.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.67 and its 200 day moving average is $9.73.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.72 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 105,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $1,163,194.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,911,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,064,553.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 37,387 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $304,330.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,874,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,255,149.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 105,553 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $1,163,194.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,911,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,064,553.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 294,111 shares of company stock valued at $2,926,662. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Palantir Technologies to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

