Byrne Asset Management LLC Sells 70 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Byrne Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 1,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $2,089,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $313.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $355.97 and a 200-day moving average of $361.17. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $309.34 and a 52-week high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

