Byrne Asset Management LLC Invests $43,000 in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KSS. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Kohl’s by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 63,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after buying an additional 31,638 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kohl’s by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 459,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,683,000 after buying an additional 73,164 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kohl’s by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $988,000. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Kohl’s

In related news, Director Peter Boneparth purchased 25,000 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.01 per share, for a total transaction of $750,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,707. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kohl’s news, Director Jonas Prising acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $296,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,396.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Boneparth acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.01 per share, for a total transaction of $750,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,707. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kohl’s Price Performance

KSS stock opened at $25.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.25. Kohl’s Co. has a 12-month low of $25.11 and a 12-month high of $64.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen downgraded shares of Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Kohl’s from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.87.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Articles

