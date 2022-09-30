Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 264,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,802 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $11,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the first quarter valued at about $508,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,028,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,475,000 after buying an additional 164,707 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 39.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 100,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,246,000 after buying an additional 28,535 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 14.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 657.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Hancock Whitney from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hancock Whitney Trading Down 2.2 %

In related news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $61,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,002.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO John M. Hairston sold 26,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $1,248,201.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 201,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,506,995.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $61,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,002.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HWC opened at $46.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.41. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 52 week low of $41.62 and a 52 week high of $59.82. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.38.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 38.60%. The company had revenue of $331.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.65%.

About Hancock Whitney

(Get Rating)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.