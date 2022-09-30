Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Stock Position Decreased by Byrne Asset Management LLC

Byrne Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 82.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,380 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 11,570 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOLD. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,160 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 58.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $15.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.33. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $13.97 and a one year high of $26.07.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 16.87%. Barrick Gold’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.156 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 35.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GOLD shares. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.42 target price (down previously from $26.11) on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from C$41.00 to C$35.25 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Articles

