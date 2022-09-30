General Mills, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share (NYSE:GIS)

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for General Mills in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 28th. Zacks Research analyst V. Bagree now anticipates that the company will earn $1.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.05. The consensus estimate for General Mills’ current full-year earnings is $4.08 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for General Mills’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.09 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.33 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.52 EPS.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share.

General Mills Price Performance

GIS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.83.

Shares of GIS opened at $77.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.60. General Mills has a fifty-two week low of $59.82 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of General Mills by 1,160.6% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,031,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,482 shares in the company, valued at $22,358,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,031,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,482 shares in the company, valued at $22,358,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $1,180,296.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,865,896.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,661 shares of company stock worth $6,264,763 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.47%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

