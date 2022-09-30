Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Stake Reduced by Byrne Asset Management LLC

Byrne Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth about $239,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 78.1% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its position in Tractor Supply by 350.0% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 272.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 278.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $187.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $166.49 and a 52-week high of $241.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.20.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.53. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $246.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.79.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

