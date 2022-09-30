Byrne Asset Management LLC Takes $38,000 Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 500 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DKS. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 264 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 36,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 367 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

DKS opened at $112.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.49. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.45 and a 1 year high of $142.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.15. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 55.70% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DKS shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Cowen upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $128.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $1,779,224.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,987,240.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $1,779,224.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,987,240.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,894,692.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 316,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,899,208.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

