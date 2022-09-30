Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $11.79 Million Holdings in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 616,306 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,286 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $11,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at OceanFirst Financial

In other OceanFirst Financial news, Director Michael D. Devlin sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $1,236,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,069.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OceanFirst Financial Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OCFC shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Shares of OCFC opened at $18.79 on Friday. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $18.24 and a 12-month high of $24.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.22 and its 200 day moving average is $19.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.83.

OceanFirst Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This is a boost from OceanFirst Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.49%.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.