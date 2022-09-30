Peregrine Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 196,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,834 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $11,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of NorthWestern by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 10,239 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of NorthWestern by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NorthWestern by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 575,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,896,000 after purchasing an additional 37,388 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NorthWestern by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 936,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,507,000 after purchasing an additional 23,908 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of NorthWestern by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 784,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,850,000 after purchasing an additional 104,922 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $216,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,430,195.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NorthWestern Stock Performance

NWE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of NorthWestern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NorthWestern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

NASDAQ:NWE opened at $50.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.42. NorthWestern Co. has a 1-year low of $49.43 and a 1-year high of $63.06.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.20 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 7.59%. Analysts forecast that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

NorthWestern Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.30%.

NorthWestern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Featured Stories

