Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 483.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 48,520 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $3,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:NEM opened at $41.76 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.18 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.60.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 222.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NEM. UBS Group raised shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Newmont from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Fundamental Research reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $79.52 to $63.91 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $498,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,561,937.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $136,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,746.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $498,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,561,937.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

