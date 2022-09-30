Values First Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,087 Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 411.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 197.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the first quarter worth about $60,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 38.9% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 11.8% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Price Performance

Shares of REXR opened at $50.66 on Friday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.08 and a twelve month high of $84.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 53.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Rexford Industrial Realty Announces Dividend

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $149.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.21 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 3.17%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.63%.

Insider Transactions at Rexford Industrial Realty

In other news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 15,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $1,001,894.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,034.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REXR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $87.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $89.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.80.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

Further Reading

