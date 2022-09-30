Dearborn Partners LLC Grows Stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VRP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 9,307 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 351,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,294,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,548,000 after purchasing an additional 10,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VRP opened at $22.00 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a one year low of $21.90 and a one year high of $26.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.18.

