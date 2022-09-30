Values First Advisors Inc. Purchases 189 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,697 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in HubSpot during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 63.9% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in HubSpot by 114.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its stake in HubSpot by 240.0% in the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBS opened at $274.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $257.21 and a 12 month high of $866.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $324.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $354.62.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.16). HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $421.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on HUBS. Cowen decreased their price target on HubSpot from $670.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on HubSpot from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James decreased their price target on HubSpot from $440.00 to $360.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on HubSpot from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on HubSpot from $436.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $523.92.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,630,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.20, for a total value of $2,373,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 675,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,478,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,577 shares in the company, valued at $14,630,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,200 shares of company stock valued at $4,884,200. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

