Trust Co. of Vermont Buys 1,001 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 41,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,380,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 663.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 9,492 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 302,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $665,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO A William Stein purchased 5,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $113.22 per share, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO A William Stein acquired 5,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $113.22 per share, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $827,897.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,623.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays downgraded Digital Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.71.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $96.91 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.08 and a 52 week high of $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 107.02%.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

