Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Purchased by Values First Advisors Inc.

Values First Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 60.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Datadog in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Datadog news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.88, for a total transaction of $262,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 184,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,385,285.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.88, for a total transaction of $262,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,833 shares in the company, valued at $19,385,285.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 6,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total value of $625,105.71. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 173,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,763,761.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,913 shares of company stock valued at $10,784,616 over the last 90 days. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on DDOG. Mizuho cut their price objective on Datadog from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Datadog from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Datadog in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Datadog from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.36.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $87.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,753.75 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.10. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.12 and a 52 week high of $199.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $406.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.28 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 0.48%. The company’s revenue was up 73.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

