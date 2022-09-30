Dearborn Partners LLC Sells 2,486 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Dearborn Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,486 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGS. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $609,000. 83.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONE Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

ONE Gas Stock Performance

NYSE OGS opened at $72.25 on Friday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.22 and a 1 year high of $92.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.45.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $428.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 63.27%.

Insider Activity at ONE Gas

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $61,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,019 shares in the company, valued at $767,255.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ONE Gas

(Get Rating)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.