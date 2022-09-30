Eastern Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Eastern Bank trimmed its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,758 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of F. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 390.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,696 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. 49.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on F. Nomura raised Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.18.

Ford Motor Price Performance

F opened at $11.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.70 and a 200 day moving average of $14.13. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $25.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $46.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.01, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.29.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.25. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. This is a boost from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

About Ford Motor

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.