Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 10,428 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Trust Co. of Vermont lessened its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,835 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,428 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 272.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. Raymond James upgraded PayPal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded PayPal to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on PayPal from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on PayPal from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.23.

PYPL opened at $88.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $273.51. The firm has a market cap of $102.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.98, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

