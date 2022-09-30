Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 428,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,963,000 after buying an additional 119,654 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $448,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 311.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 14,707 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,800,000. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NVO opened at $100.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.10. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $91.51 and a 12-month high of $122.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.47.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 72.10%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.5836 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVO shares. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 750.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $682.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.