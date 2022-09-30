Trust Co. of Vermont Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,087,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,453,000 after buying an additional 16,505,073 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Carrier Global by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 69,450,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,766,967,000 after acquiring an additional 9,951,763 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $411,540,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,937,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 126.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,306,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global stock opened at $35.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.31 and its 200 day moving average is $40.05. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $34.12 and a one year high of $57.97. The firm has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 29.10%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CARR. Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 price target on Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.08.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

