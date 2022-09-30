Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 145 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Trust Co. of Vermont lowered its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Bluefin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at $1,256,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 255,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,468,000 after purchasing an additional 72,900 shares during the last quarter. Advent Capital Management DE bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at $2,762,000. Finally, 626 Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth about $764,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY opened at $330.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $313.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $313.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $306.33. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $224.22 and a one year high of $341.70.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LLY. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $363.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.19.

In other news, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at $19,120,470.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the purchase, the director now owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 17,310 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.76, for a total transaction of $5,760,075.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,966,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,595,892,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 387,899 shares of company stock valued at $128,861,605 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

