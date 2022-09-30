3,100 Shares in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Purchased by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Old Second Bancorp by 365.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Old Second Bancorp by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $169,000. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Old Second Bancorp Trading Down 0.8 %

OSBC opened at $13.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.03 and its 200-day moving average is $14.20. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.95 and a 1-year high of $15.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $589.97 million, a P/E ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 1.09.

Old Second Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Old Second Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OSBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.07). Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 11.69%. Equities research analysts predict that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OSBC. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Old Second Bancorp Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

