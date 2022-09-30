Dorsey Wright & Associates Makes New $40,000 Investment in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI)

Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 74.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 4.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 5.1% during the first quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 38.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.70% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Stock Performance

NYSE:SOI opened at $9.33 on Friday. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $14.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.50 million, a PE ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.19.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure ( NYSE:SOI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $86.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.70 million. Research analysts anticipate that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure news, CEO William A. Zartler purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $104,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 561,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,875,502.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 30.59% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells mobile equipment to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. It is involved in the transloading and storage of proppant or railcars at its transloading facility.

