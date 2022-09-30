Dorsey Wright & Associates Takes Position in Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET)

Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 6.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 64,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 25.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Forum Energy Technologies in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 6.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 150,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 9,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Forum Energy Technologies Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:FET opened at $21.25 on Friday. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.66.

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products serving the oil, natural gas, industrial, and renewable energy industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction markets, including applications in oil and natural gas, renewable energy, defense, and communications.

