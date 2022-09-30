Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) Shares Sold by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates trimmed its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,846 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $266,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. D. Scott Neal Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the second quarter worth $10,717,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the second quarter worth $1,958,000. 74.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $191.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $191.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $182.00 to $189.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Price Performance

In other news, CEO David J. Stetson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.68, for a total transaction of $2,500,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,624,176.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AMR opened at $137.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.15. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.00 and a 12 month high of $186.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.20.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The energy company reported $30.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.89 by ($0.86). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 172.73%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.01) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 82.95 EPS for the current year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.392 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.30%.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

Featured Stories

