Dorsey Wright & Associates Invests $40,000 in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FBIZ. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 514,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,893,000 after buying an additional 74,261 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $1,260,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 67,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 11,836 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 475,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,603,000 after buying an additional 10,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $335,000. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Business Financial Services Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FBIZ opened at $32.49 on Friday. First Business Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $36.58. The company has a market cap of $275.52 million, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.22.

First Business Financial Services Cuts Dividend

First Business Financial Services ( NASDAQ:FBIZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.38. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 29.50%. The firm had revenue of $30.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.15 million. Research analysts anticipate that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Business Financial Services

In other news, Director Gerald L. Kilcoyne acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.99 per share, with a total value of $164,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,896,957.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

