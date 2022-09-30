Dorsey Wright & Associates Acquires New Position in Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD)

Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Professional by 280.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Professional in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Professional by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 187,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Professional by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Professional by 329.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 6,935 shares in the last quarter. 63.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFHD stock opened at $26.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.57. Professional Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $17.86 and a twelve month high of $31.25. The firm has a market cap of $360.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.06.

Professional ( NASDAQ:PFHD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.11. Professional had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 21.51%. The business had revenue of $23.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 million. Research analysts expect that Professional Holding Corp. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFHD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Professional from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $35.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James lowered Professional to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered Professional from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

Professional Holding Corp. operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, and entrepreneurs. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

