5,902 Shares in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Acquired by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,902 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRTX. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 104.1% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.65.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.1 %

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total transaction of $3,565,846.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,383,365.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total transaction of $3,565,846.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,383,365.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 22,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.93, for a total transaction of $6,739,039.89. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,761,342.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 196,831 shares of company stock worth $56,532,979 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $292.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $176.36 and a 12-month high of $305.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $287.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.07.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.