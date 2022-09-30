10,105 Shares in General Motors (NYSE:GM) Purchased by HNP Capital LLC

HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,105 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in General Motors by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,196,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,601,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,288 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in General Motors by 2.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,352,469 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,502,578,000 after purchasing an additional 784,441 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 66.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,826,087 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $998,499,000 after buying an additional 9,143,601 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,829,964 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $561,331,000 after buying an additional 157,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $711,435,000. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on General Motors from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark lowered their price target on General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.28.

General Motors stock opened at $33.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $67.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.80. The firm has a market cap of $48.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.23.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.25). General Motors had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.83%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

