Dorsey Wright & Associates Purchases New Holdings in Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG)

Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,100 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HNRG. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its stake in Hallador Energy by 537.9% during the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 7,827 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hallador Energy during the first quarter worth $52,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Hallador Energy during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Hallador Energy during the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Hallador Energy by 30.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,093 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. 51.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hallador Energy

In other Hallador Energy news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 75,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total transaction of $542,226.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 285,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,054,039.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 75,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $549,799.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,260.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 75,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total transaction of $542,226.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 285,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,054,039.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 721,791 shares of company stock valued at $4,809,601. 30.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hallador Energy Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 21st.

NASDAQ HNRG opened at $5.62 on Friday. Hallador Energy has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $7.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Hallador Energy Company Profile

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

